17 天前
BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp provides commodity price and derivatives update
2017年7月19日 / 晚上8点44分 / 17 天前

BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp provides commodity price and derivatives update

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill Barrett Corporation provides commodity price and derivatives update

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $6.2 million in Q2 due to positive derivative positions​

* Bill Barrett Corp - Company expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $6.2 million in Q2 due to positive derivative positions

* Bill Barrett -For Q2 of 2017, West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices averaged $48.29 per barrel

* Bill Barrett -For Q2 of 2017, northwest pipeline natural gas prices averaged $2.67 per mmbtu and nymex natural gas prices averaged $3.19 per MMBTU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

