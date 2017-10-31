FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.39
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 晚上8点37分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.39

2 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp:

* Bill Barrett Corporation reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results highlighted by quarterly production of 1.92 mmboe and increased 2017 production guidance range of 6.9-7.1 mmboe

* Q3 loss per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bill barrett corp - ‍production sales volumes of 1.92 million barrels of oil equivalent for Q3 of 2017, which increased 26pct sequentially​

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍commenced marketed sales process to divest of uinta oil program assets​

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍now anticipate 2017 production growing over 20pct relative to 2016 and expect to generate greater than 30pct growth in 2018​

* Bill barrett corp - ‍Q4 production sales volumes are expected to approximate 2.0-2.2 mmboe​

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍Q4 production is expected to be weighted approximately 63pct oil​

* Bill Barrett Corp qtrly ‍total operating revenues $67.9 million versus $50.5 million​

* Q3 revenue view $62.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below