BRIEF-Bill Barrett Q4 Loss Per Share $0.94

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp:

* ‍PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 7.0 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT IN 2017 REPRESENTS 20% GROWTH OVER 2016​

* SEES ‍PRODUCTION OF 1.8-2.0 MMBOE​ IN Q1

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS; HIGHLIGHTED BY QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 2.12 MMBOE, 42% GROWTH IN DJ BASIN VOLUMES AND 56% INCREASE IN PROVED RESERVES

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.94

* ‍PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 2.12 MMBOE IN Q4 OF 2017 REPRESENTS 37% GROWTH OVER Q4 OF 2016​

* UINTA QTRLY ‍PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES AVERAGED 1,965 BOE/D (91% OIL) DURING Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $80-$90 MILLION IN Q1

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $83.37 MILLION VERSUS $51.62 MLN‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $83.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: