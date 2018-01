Jan 4 (Reuters) - BioAg Alliance:

* BIOAG ALLIANCE - ANNOUNCED UPDATED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

* BIOAG ALLIANCE - SEES ACCELERON B-300 SAT TO BE APPLIED TO BETWEEN 8-10 MILLION ACRES IN 2018, WHILE ACCELERON B-360 ST SCHEDULED TO ENTER MARKET IN 2019

* BIOAG ALLIANCE - IN 2019-2020, PLAN TO LAUNCH PRODUCTS FOR GROWERS OF CORN, OILSEED RAPE AND WHEAT IN EUROPE