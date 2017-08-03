FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
2017年8月3日 / 中午12点05分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bioamber Inc:

* Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $4.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.4 million

* Bioamber - ‍entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Mitsui & Co Ltd's entire minority equity position in sarnia manufacturing joint venture​

* Bioamber Inc - ‍following closing of transaction, Bioamber Inc will own 100pct of Bioamber Sarnia production facility​

* Bioamber Inc - ‍mitsui will still continue to distribute Bioamber's Bio-Succinic Acid in Asia and other markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

