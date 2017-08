BRIEF-BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd

* Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement​

* Bioamber says as per agreement between co, mitsui, bioamber sarnia, members of bioamber sarnia's board nominated by mitsui will resign effective aug 1

* Bioamber inc says‍ agreement to also indemnify mitsui for any payments made under bioamber sarnia's cad $15.0 million loan agreement - sec filing