1 个月前
BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
2017年6月27日 / 下午2点09分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - Bioanalytical Systems Inc

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - credit agreement provides company with a term loan in amount of $4.5 million

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - credit agreement provides co with revolving line of credit of up to $2 million

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - term loan and facility mature June 23, 2022 and June 23, 2019, respectively

