Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bioasis Technologies Inc

* BIOASIS ANNOUNCES ROB HUTCHISON, FOUNDER, TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & BOARD MEMBER

* BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍MICHAEL HUTCHISON WILL ALSO STEP DOWN FROM BIOASIS BOARD IN OCTOBER 2017​

* BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍COMPANY IS ACTIVELY SEEKING TO HIRE A CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​