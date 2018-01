Jan 23 (Reuters) - Biocancell Ltd:

* BIOCANCELL ANNOUNCES TERMS OF $25 MILLION FUNDING ROUND

* BIOCANCELL LTD - EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTMENT IN CO OF ABOUT $25 MILLION; INVESTMENT WILL BE PRICED AT NIS 1.60 PER SHARE​

* BIOCANCELL LTD - ‍FUNDRAISING PLANS ARE DESIGNED TO FUND CO'S INITIATION OF CLINICAL TRIALS OF BC-819 IN EARLY STAGE BLADDER CANCER