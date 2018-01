Jan 26 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc:

* BIOCEPT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $15.0 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF 33,333,333 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS TO PURCHASE 33,333,333 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

