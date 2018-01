Jan 5 (Reuters) - Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BIOCRYST ADVANCING POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR RARE AND SEVERELY DEBILITATING FIBRODYSPLASIA OSSIFICANS PROGRESSIVA

* BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS - IND FOR NONCLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF BCX9250,BCX9499 INITIATED WITH GOAL OF PROGRESSING TO PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H1 2019