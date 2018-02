Feb 6 (Reuters) - Biodelivery Sciences International Inc :

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES ANNOUNCES BELBUCA PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC. AND TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES, LTD.

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - AGREEMENT RESOLVES BELBUCA (BUPRENORPHINE) BUCCAL FILM (CIII), PATENT LITIGATION AGAINST TEVA