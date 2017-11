Nov 27 (Reuters) - BioDelivery Sciences International Inc :

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - ‍OHIO BUREAU OF WORKERS COMPENSATION APPROVED CHANGE TO ITS FORMULARY RESULTING IN FAVORABLE POSITIONING FOR BELBUCA, BUNAVAIL

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍BELBUCA WILL BE ADDED TO FORMULARY AS A TIER 1 LONG-ACTING OPIOID WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS​

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍CHANGES TO FORMULARY WILL GO INTO EFFECT APRIL 1, 2018​