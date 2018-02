Jan 31 (Reuters) - Biofrontera Ag:

* BIOFRONTERA AG SAYS ESTIMATE THAT THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE WILL BE BETWEEN $11.00 AND $13.00 PER ADS – SEC FILING‍​

* BIOFRONTERA AG SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED U.S. IPO PRICED BETWEEN $8.80 AND $10.80 PER ADS