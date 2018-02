Feb 13 (Reuters) - Biofrontera Ag:

* BIOFRONTERA AG ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$12 MILLION FIRM COMMITMENT PUBLIC OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES AND NASDAQ LISTING

* BIOFRONTERA SAYS ‍ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A U.S. UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 1.2 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES, OR ADSS, AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF $9.88 PER ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: