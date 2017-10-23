FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 上午11点23分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer’s disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab

* Biogen Inc - ‍Eisai has exercised its option to jointly develop and commercialize aducanumab, with Biogen continuing as development lead​

* Biogen Inc - Co, Eisai to co-promote co’s multiple sclerosis treatments, avonex , tysabri, tecfidera in Japan to accounts that co does not call upon​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Neither party is making any upfront payments associated with exercise of aducanumab option​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Under terms of agreement co will receive 55 percent of potential profits in United States and 68.5 percent of potential profits in Europe​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Eisai‘s, Biogen’s respective milestone payments under original agreement for aducanumab and BAN2401, have been eliminated​

* Biogen Inc - ‍ Companies will continue to jointly develop elenbecestat (e2609), a beta amyloid cleaving enzyme (bace) inhibitor, and BAN2401​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Financial terms for elenbecestat and ban2401 remain unchanged, other than eliminated BAN2401 milestone payments​

* Biogen - Co to continue to lead phase 3 development of aducanumab, remain solely responsible for development costs for aducanumab until April 2018​

* Biogen Inc - ‍ Under terms of agreement Eisai will receive 80 percent of potential profits in Japan and Asia excluding China and South Korea​

* Biogen - ‍Eisai to reimburse co for 15 percent of expenses for phase 3 aducanumab development from April 2018 through Dec. 2018, and 45 percent from Jan. 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below