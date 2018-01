BRIEF-Biogen Inc Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $1.40

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN REPORTS RECORD REVENUES FOR BOTH THE FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017, $12.3 BILLION AND $3.3 BILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* 2018 FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $12.7 TO $13.0 BILLION

* 2017 GAAP EPS DECREASED 30%, INCLUDING A $1.2 BILLION CHARGE DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $5.26​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.40

* QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $125​ MILLION VERSUS. $125 MILLION

* QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $463​ MILLION VERSUS. $474 MILLION

* GAAP DILUTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $22.20 AND $23.20 FOR 2018

* QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $1,076 MILLION VERSUS. $1,002 MILLION

* NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $24.20 AND $25.20 FOR 2018

* QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $520 MILLION VERSUS. $564 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $24.16, REVENUE VIEW $12.68 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.45, REVENUE VIEW $3.08 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3,307 MILLION VERSUS $2,872 MILLION LAST YEAR

* ‍IN Q4 CO BOOKED A GAAP & NON-GAAP TAX CHARGE OF $42 MILLION & $50 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY, RELATED TO IMPAIRMENT OF ZINBRYTA RELATED TAX ASSETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: