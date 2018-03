BRIEF-Biogen And Abbvie Announce The Voluntary Worldwide Withdrawal Of Marketing Authorizations For Zinbryta

March 2 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* BIOGEN AND ABBVIE ANNOUNCE THE VOLUNTARY WORLDWIDE WITHDRAWAL OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATIONS FOR ZINBRYTA® (DACLIZUMAB) FOR RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* ABBVIE INC - EMA HAS INITIATED AN ARTICLE 20 REFERRAL PROCEDURE FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INFLAMMATORY ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS

* ABBVIE - ‍BIOGEN WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES & WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IN THEIR MANAGEMENT OF ZINBRYTA PATIENTS​

* ABBVIE - GIVEN NATURE OF ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED, CHARACTERIZING PROFILE OF ZINBRYTA TO NOT BE POSSIBLE GOING AHEAD WITH LIMITED PATIENTS BEING TREATED

* ABBVIE INC - BIOGEN BELIEVES VOLUNTARY WORLDWIDE WITHDRAWAL OF ZINBRYTA"IS IN BEST INTEREST OF PATIENTS"