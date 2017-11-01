FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biohaven announces FDA clearance of IND application for sublingual BHV-0223
2017年11月1日

BRIEF-Biohaven announces FDA clearance of IND application for sublingual BHV-0223

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven announces FDA clearance of IND application for sublingual bhv-0223 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

* ‍U.S. FDA has notified that co may proceed with clinical investigation of sublingual bhv-0223 ​

* Expects to submit an IND to FDA by end of this year for BHV-3500 for treatment of migraine​

* Expects to commence a Bioequivalence study of BHV-0223 in the current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

