BRIEF-Biohaven enters two separate subscription agreements with Kleo
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 晚上9点44分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Biohaven enters two separate subscription agreements with Kleo

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical- ‍on Oct 5, co entered two separate subscription agreements with Kleo to maintain co’s relative ownership interest in Kleo​

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical - ‍pursuant to first subscription agreement, co purchased 1.4 million shares of Kleo’s common stock at $1.0993 per share

* Biohaven says ‍pursuant to second subscription agreement, co bought additional 651,639 shares of Kleo's common stock at $1.0993 per share​- SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2gAujfL) Further company coverage:

