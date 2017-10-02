BRIEF-Biohaven reports negative topline data from degenerative, genetic disease phase 2/3 trial

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* Biohaven reports negative topline data from spinocerebellar ataxia (sca) phase 2/3 trial

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd - ‍trigriluzole did not differentiate from placebo on primary endpoint or key secondary outcome​

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd - ‍trigriluzole was well tolerated and safely administered in study population​

* Biohaven pharmaceutical - co affirms robust recruitment of its two phase 3 cgrp antagonist efficacy trials and expects topline results in q1 of 2018

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical-for both cgrp phase-3 studies ‍long-term safety study expected to complete in q4 2018 to support potential h1 2019 nda submission​

* Biohaven pharmaceutical holding company ltd - ‍biohaven also expects to file an ind with fda later this year for bhv-3500 for treatment of migraine​

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical - expects to commence bioequivalence study for bhv-0223 for treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: