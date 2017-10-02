FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biohaven reports negative topline data from degenerative, genetic disease phase 2/3 trial
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 上午10点40分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Biohaven reports negative topline data from degenerative, genetic disease phase 2/3 trial

2 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* Biohaven reports negative topline data from spinocerebellar ataxia (sca) phase 2/3 trial

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd - ‍trigriluzole did not differentiate from placebo on primary endpoint or key secondary outcome​

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd - ‍trigriluzole was well tolerated and safely administered in study population​

* Biohaven pharmaceutical - co affirms robust recruitment of its two phase 3 cgrp antagonist efficacy trials and expects topline results in q1 of 2018

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical-for both cgrp phase-3 studies ‍long-term safety study expected to complete in q4 2018 to support potential h1 2019 nda submission​

* Biohaven pharmaceutical holding company ltd - ‍biohaven also expects to file an ind with fda later this year for bhv-3500 for treatment of migraine​

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical - expects to commence bioequivalence study for bhv-0223 for treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below