1 个月前
BRIEF-Biolife Solutions modifies existing credit facility
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 上午10点16分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Biolife Solutions modifies existing credit facility

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc:

* Biolife Solutions modifies existing credit facility

* Biolife Solutions Inc - has reached an agreement with wavi holding to modify its existing credit facility effective June 30, 2017

* Biolife Solutions - Wavi agreed to exchange $4.25 million credit facility for 4,250 shares of series a preferred stock​

* Biolife Solutions Inc - no additional consideration was provided to Wavi for entering into agreement

* Biolife Solutions-preferred shares carry annual cash dividend of 10 pct of outstanding stated value, calculated and payable in arrears on quarterly basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

