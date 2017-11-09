BRIEF-BioLife Solutions posts Q3 loss per share $0.03

Nov 9 (Reuters) - BioLife Solutions Inc
* Biolife Solutions announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Biolife Solutions Inc - gross margin for Q3 of 2017 was 63 pct compared with 57 pct in Q3 of 2016
* Biolife Solutions Inc - 2017 revenue is expected to range between $10.8 million to $11 million
* Biolife Solutions Inc - 2017 gross margin is expected to be between 60 pct and 62 pct
* Biolife Solutions Inc - qtrly revenue $2.96 million versus $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: