BRIEF-Biolife Solutions Says Co And Savsu Technologies Amended Their Arrangement With Respect To JV

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc:

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS SAYS ON JAN 22 CO AND SAVSU TECHNOLOGIES AMENDED THEIR ARRANGEMENT WITH RESPECT TO THEIR JV, BIOLOGISTEX- SEC FILING

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS- AS RESULT OF CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AMENDMENT ON JAN 22, WILL NOW MAINTAIN 35% OWNERSHIP STAKE IN JV, SUBJECT TO ORDINARY DILUTION

* BIOLIFE - AS RESULT OF OPERATING AGREEMENT AMENDMENT ON JAN 22, CO WILL GET 35% OF PROFITS,LOSSES OF JV, SUBJECT TO ORDINARY DILUTION, MOVING FORWARD