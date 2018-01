BRIEF-Biolinerx Announces Partial Monotherapy Results From Phase 2A Combat Study In Pancreatic Cancer

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bioline Rx Ltd:

* BIOLINERX ANNOUNCES PARTIAL MONOTHERAPY RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A COMBAT STUDY IN PANCREATIC CANCER

* BIOLINE RX LTD - DATA TO BE PRESENTED AT UPCOMING ASCO-GI CONFERENCE; TOPLINE CLINICAL RESULTS EXPECTED BY H2 2018 AS PLANNED

* BIOLINE RX LTD - BL-8040 MONOTHERAPY RESULTED IN INCREASED INFILTRATION OF T CELLS INTO TUMOR

* BIOLINE RX LTD - PARTIAL RESULTS FROM BL-8040 MONOTHERAPY PORTION OF COMBAT TRIAL SHOW THAT BL-8040 WAS SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED