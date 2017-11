BRIEF-Biomarin Sells Second Priority Review Voucher For $125 Mln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* BIOMARIN SELLS SECOND PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $125 MILLION

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER IT OBTAINED IN APRIL OF THIS YEAR​

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL - ‍SALE OF PRV WILL BE RECORDED AS A $125 MILLION GAIN ON SALE OF AN INTANGIBLE ASSET

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍NON-GAAP INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 IS UNCHANGED AT $60 TO $80 MILLION​

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC- ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2017, GAAP NET LOSS GUIDANCE WILL BE REDUCED TO BETWEEN $10 MILLION AND $30 MILLION​