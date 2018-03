March 8 (Reuters) - Biomerica Inc:

* BIOMERICA SAYS ‍MEXICO’S COFEPRIS’ APPROVAL OF EZ DETECT COLORECTAL SCREENING TEST​ - SEC FILING

* BIOMERICA SAYS APPOINTED DNA BIOPHARMA (DNA) AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR EZ DETECT PRODUCT IN MEXICO Source text: (bit.ly/2oSHNYl) Further company coverage: