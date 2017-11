Nov 20 (Reuters) - Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* BiondVax and NIH sign clinical trial agreement for a phase 2 trial in the U.S. with BiondVax’s universal flu vaccine

* BiondVax Pharmaceuticals - ‍NIAID is submitting IND to FDA, participant recruitment anticipated to begin after end of 2017/18 flu season​