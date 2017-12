Dec 27 (Reuters) - Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* BIONDVAX PLANS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF SCIENTIFIC ADVICE FROM THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA)

* BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS - M-001​ PHASE 3 TRIAL EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN EASTERN EUROPE & BEGIN PRIOR TO 2018/19 FLU SEASON

* BIONDVAX-‍EMA'S COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE (CHMP) ADVICE TO FACILITATE PROCEDURES IN COUNTRIES WHERE PHASE 3 STUDY WILL TAKE PLACE​