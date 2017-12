Dec 7 (Reuters) - Biopharmx Corp:

* BIOPHARMX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q3 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.04 EXCLUDING ITEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)