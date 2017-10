Oct 19 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon ASA

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Biotec BetaGlucans received feedback from NHS that Woulgan, a wound treatment product, will be listed on UK Drug Tariff from January 2018

* Says will focus its efforts on a successful launch in January 2018

* Says seeks to establish a portfolio of advanced wound care products based on the company's proprietary beta-glucan technology