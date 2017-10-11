FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotime announces first patient in U.S. clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月11日 / 下午12点33分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Biotime announces first patient in U.S. clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Biotime Inc:

* Biotime announces first patient in U.S. Clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit

* Biotime Inc - ‍Biotime expects to file CE Mark application by end of this year with possible approval and launch next year​

* Biotime Inc - ‍all Renevia transplants were shown to be well tolerated and there were no device-related serious adverse events noted during trial​

* Biotime Inc - ‍in an EU pivotal clinical trial, Renevia met its primary endpoint​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

