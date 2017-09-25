FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioTime board approves distribution of Agex Therapeutics shares
2017年9月25日 / 上午11点21分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-BioTime board approves distribution of Agex Therapeutics shares

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BioTime Inc

* BioTime board of directors approves distribution of Agex Therapeutics shares to BioTime shareholders

* BioTime -‍board also authorized management to work with investment banks, financial institutions to finalize & implement strategy for taking Agex public​

* BioTime Inc - ‍board approved a distribution of some or all of shares of Agex Therapeutics, Inc. Owned by BioTime to BioTime’s shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

