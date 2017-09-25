BRIEF-BioTime board approves distribution of Agex Therapeutics shares

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BioTime Inc

* BioTime board of directors approves distribution of Agex Therapeutics shares to BioTime shareholders

* BioTime -‍board also authorized management to work with investment banks, financial institutions to finalize & implement strategy for taking Agex public​

* BioTime Inc - ‍board approved a distribution of some or all of shares of Agex Therapeutics, Inc. Owned by BioTime to BioTime's shareholders​