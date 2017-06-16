FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 晚上9点43分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Biotime Inc:

* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings

* Biotime Inc - pursuant to agreement, co will purchase from hbl outstanding debt and promissory notes of, and issued by, Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd

* Biotime Inc - pursuant to agreement, co will purchase from HBL, 96,025 ordinary shares of cell cure held by HBL

* Biotime - agreed to purchase cell cure debt and cell cure shares from HBL with issuance of 4 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share

* Biotime - co will cause cell cure to issue HBL a warrant equal to 5pct of cell cure's issued, outstanding share capital at price per share of $40.5356

* Biotime - on June 15, cell cure entered into a second amended and restated license agreement with Hadasit Medical Research Services And Development Source text:(bit.ly/2sBU1bt) Further company coverage:

