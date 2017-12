Dec 14 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* BIOVECTRA AND KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ENTER AGREEMENT FOR FERRIC CITRATE PRODUCTION EXPANSION

* BIOVECTRA SAYS ENTERED LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS TO MANUFACTURE FERRIC CITRATE, THE ACTIVE INGREDIENT IN AURYXIA TABLETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: