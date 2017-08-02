FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Bioverativ reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.71
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点53分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Bioverativ reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.71

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bioverativ Inc

* Bioverativ reports second quarter 2017 performance

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $289.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $268 million

* Bioverativ Inc - ‍full year 2017 guidance updated; expected revenue growth of 23% to 25%​

* Bioverativ Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap total revenue growth 23% to 25%

* Bioverativ Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap operating margin 41% to 44%

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below