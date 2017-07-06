FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Biox enters into arrangement agreement for going private transaction
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 凌晨2点17分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Biox enters into arrangement agreement for going private transaction

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Biox Corp

* Biox enters into arrangement agreement for going private transaction with its principal shareholder group and amends bridge note

* Has signed definitive arrangement agreement in connection with previously announced proposed acquisition by FP Resources Limited & CFFI Ventures

* Pursuant to arrangement agreement, shares would be acquired for cash consideration of $1.23 per share

* Secured bridge note held by CFFI Ventures in original aggregate principal amount of US$5.22 million issued on January 1, was further amended

* Note was further amended to increase amount available to biox thereunder by up to an extra $3 million & to extend maturity date from September 30 to October 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below