Oct 2 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd provides operational update and announces closing of $31.7 million asset sale

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍re-affirming its 2017 Q4 average production guidance of 79,000 to 80,000 Boe/d​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍re-affirming its 2017 annual average production guidance of 67,000 to 68,000 Boe/d​