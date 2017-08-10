FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q2 earnings per share C$0.06
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 晚上8点10分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Birchcliff announces second quarter 2017 results and updated guidance

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍board of directors has approved an increased 2017 capital expenditure budget to approximately $404 million​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍net capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be approximately $262 million​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍updated 2017 production guidance​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍2017 annual average production is expected to be 67,000 to 68,000 boe/d​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍Q4 average production is expected to be 79,000 to 80,000 boe/d​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍quarterly average production of 64,636 boe/d, a 64 percent increase from 39,513 boe/d in Q2 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

