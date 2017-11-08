FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Birchcliff Q3 loss per share C$0.46
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点11分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Birchcliff Q3 loss per share C$0.46

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Birchcliff announces third quarter 2017 results and appointment of new director

* Q3 loss per share C$0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Birchcliff energy ltd - ‍birchcliff anticipates spending in range of $250 million to $450 million during 2018​

* Birchcliff energy ltd - ‍quarterly average production of 65,276 Boe/D, a 20% increase​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍Birchcliff is re-affirming its 2017 q4 average production guidance of 79,000 Boe/D to 80,000 boe/d​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍re-affirming its 2017 Q4 average production and its 2017 annual average production guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below