BRIEF-Birks Group announces the closing of a new credit facility with Wells Fargo
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 下午1点33分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Birks Group announces the closing of a new credit facility with Wells Fargo

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Birks Group Inc

* Birks Group announces the closing of a new credit facility with Wells Fargo replacing its former senior credit facilities

* Birks Group Inc - ‍signing of a Cad$85 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Canada Corporation on October 23​

* Birks Group Inc - ‍new credit facility, which matures in oct 2022, replaces USD$110 million revolver credit facility, US$ 31.0 million term loan facility​

* Birks Group Inc - ‍new credit agreement also provides company with an option to increase total commitments under facility by up to Cad$13 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

