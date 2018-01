Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bitauto Holdings Ltd:

* BITAUTO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT ANDY ZHANG AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD SAYS ‍WILLIAM LI WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BITAUTO‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD-ZHANG WILL REMAIN IN CURRENT ROLES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF BITAUTO'S CONTROLLED SUBSIDIARY YIXIN GROUP LIMITED​