Sept 20 (Reuters) - BKW AG

* ‍SELLS ITALIAN DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS AND STAKE IN CASA DELLE NUOVE ENERGIE​

* ‍SIGNED CONTRACTS WITH E.ON AND ILLUMIA FOR SALE OF ITS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN ITALY AND ITS STAKE IN CASA DELLE NUOVE ENERGIE​ Source text - bit.ly/2wGKQ7j Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)