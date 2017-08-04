BRIEF-Black Diamond reports Q2 loss of C$0.14 per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Black Diamond reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue C$37.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$34.5 million

* Q2 loss per share C$0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowered expectation for adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be in range of $25.0 million to $35.0 million

* Quarterly FFO of $0.13

* Management has lowered its expectation for adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be in range of $25.0 million to $35.0 million

* Increased its net capital spending plan to $13.0 million from $7.0 million for 2017

* Company's board of directors has decided to suspend its dividend effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: