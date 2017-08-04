FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
BRIEF-Black Diamond reports Q2 loss of C$0.14 per share
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 凌晨3点32分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Black Diamond reports Q2 loss of C$0.14 per share

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Black Diamond reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue C$37.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$34.5 million

* Q2 loss per share C$0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowered expectation for adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be in range of $25.0 million to $35.0 million

* Quarterly FFO of $0.13

* Management has lowered its expectation for adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be in range of $25.0 million to $35.0 million

* Increased its net capital spending plan to $13.0 million from $7.0 million for 2017

* Company's board of directors has decided to suspend its dividend effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below