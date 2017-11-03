BRIEF-Black Hills reports Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Black Hills Corp

* Black hills corp. Reports third quarter 2017 results and provides earnings guidance updates

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.40 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.35 to $3.55 from continuing operations

* Black hills corp sees 2018 ‍capital spending of $430 million​