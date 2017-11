Nov 20 (Reuters) - Black Knight Inc:

* Black Knight announces secondary offering of common stock and repurchase of common stock

* Black Knight Inc - affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., intend to offer for sale 5 million shares of company’s common stock​

* Black Knight Inc - ‍intends to fund share repurchase with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility​