FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals L.P production for Q2 averaged 37.3 MBoe/d, a 5% increase over prior quarter
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 晚上8点55分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals L.P production for Q2 averaged 37.3 MBoe/d, a 5% increase over prior quarter

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals Lp

* Black Stone Minerals, L.P. reports second quarter 2017 results and declares increased cash distribution on common and subordinated units; raises full year 2017 production guidance

* Black Stone Minerals LP - production for q2 averaged 37.3 mboe/d, a 5% increase over prior quarter

* Black Stone Minerals LP - ‍black stone minerals reported oil and gas revenues of $87.2 million for q2 2017, increase of 55% from $56.2 million for q2 of 2016​

* Black Stone Minerals LP - production guidance for full year of 2017 is being increased by approximately 4% at midpoint of provided guidance ranges

* Black Stone Minerals LP - guidance range of lease bonus and other income for 2017 is being increased by $5 million

* Black Stone Minerals LP - updated guidance for 2017 that reflects positive operating trends including higher production

* Black Stone Minerals LP qtrly net income attributable to limited partners per common and subordinated unit $ 0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below