FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackbaud reports Q3 EPS of $0.26
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上9点02分 / 更新于 8 小时内

BRIEF-Blackbaud reports Q3 EPS of $0.26

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc:

* Blackbaud Inc sees FY ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.12 to $2.20​ ​

* Blackbaud announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $195.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.4 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackbaud Inc sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP revenue of $785 million to $795 million​

* Blackbaud Inc sees FY ‍non-GAAP income from operations of $159 million to $165 million​

* Blackbaud Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.12 to $2.20​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $788.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below