Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry and Blu Products enter into patent license agreement

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍Additional terms of agreement are confidential.​

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍Financial structure of agreement includes on-going payments from Blu products to Blackberry​

* Blackberry - Agreement results in settlement of all existing patent litigation between cos, withdrawal of pending actions in United States​