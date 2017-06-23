FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Blackberry Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月23日 / 上午11点05分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Blackberry Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 23 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd:

* Blackberry Ltd Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; qtrly GAAP EPS of $1.23

* Blackberry Ltd - Q1 non-GAAP total software and services revenues of $169 million; GAAP company total software and services revenues of $160 million

* Reports Q1 non-GAAP total revenue of $244 million; Q1 GAAP total revenue of $235 million‍​‍​

* Blackberry Ltd - outlook for fiscal 2018 is unchanged

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $264.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 67%; Q1 gaap gross margin of 64%

* Blackberry Ltd - total cash balance increased to $2.6 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter

* Blackberry Ltd - expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to generate positive free cash flow for the full year

* Blackberry Ltd - "we expect growth at or above the overall market in software and services" in 2018

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $987.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (blck.by/2sJnsFS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below